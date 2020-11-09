Apple says Pegatron put on probation after violating supplier code of conduct By

© . FILE PHOTO: The logo of Apple company is seen outside an Apple store in Bordeaux
SHANGHAI () – Apple (O:) has put its Taiwanese supplier Pegatron (TW:) on probation after finding that the company violated Apple’s supplier code of conduct, the iPhone manufacturer said on Monday.
“Several weeks ago, we discovered Pegatron – one of Apple’s suppliers in China – violated Apple’s Supplier Code of Conduct in its administration of a student work study program,” it said in a statement.
“Apple has placed Pegatron on probation and Pegatron will not receive any new business from Apple until they complete all of the corrective actions required.”
