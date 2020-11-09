Apple Gets FCC Approval for MagSafe Duo Wireless Charger

Apple today received FCC approval for its MagSafe Duo Wireless Charger accessory, which means it could be launching in the near future. An imminent release also makes sense given that ‌MagSafe‌ Duo reviews went live today.



The FCC filing covers a “two coil charger” with a model number of A2458. The filing includes images, user manuals, and RF exposure reports.



Apple announced the ‌MagSafe‌ Duo at its October event that saw the unveiling of the iPhone 12 lineup and the new ‌MagSafe‌ accessories, but the charger continues to be listed as “Coming Soon” on Apple’s site.



The ‌MagSafe‌ Duo is priced at $129, combining a ‌MagSafe‌ charger for iPhone with an Apple Watch charging puck for Apple Watch in a fold-over design ideal for travel.

Reviews suggest the charger works well, but the build quality with the rubber casing is questionable, it does not come with a power adapter for charging purposes, and it’s lightweight enough that it doesn’t stay on the desk when you pick up a charging ‌MagSafe‌ ‌iPhone‌. , in fact, called it “a bit underwhelming” and said it’s not really worth the money.

Apple has also received regulatory approval for the ‌MagSafe‌ Duo in other countries such as Korea ahead of its official launch.