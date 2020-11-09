Anderson Cooper Apologizes For Calling Trump ‘An Obese Turtle’

Anderson Cooper has apologized for calling President Trump “an obese turtle,” live on television.

After Trump’s angry rant claiming that non-evidenced election fraud was behind his lacking of electoral votes, Cooper then said:

“That is the president of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world. And we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over,” the news anchor quipped.

Cooper received backlash for his harsh words to Trump and issued the following apology:

During the segment, Cooper had asked Andrew Yang about the possibility that Trump refuses to concede to Biden.

“I’m happy to say, it seems like Trump is going to be, in your words, an obese turtle on his back, just flailing around, Anderson,” Yang replied.

“By the way, I should say, I regret using those words because that’s not the person I really wanna be,” Cooper said, quickly apologizing. “It was in the moment, and I regret it.”