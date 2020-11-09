Anderson Cooper Apologizes For Calling Trump ‘An Obese Turtle’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Anderson Cooper has apologized for calling President Trump “an obese turtle,” live on television.

After Trump’s angry rant claiming that non-evidenced election fraud was behind his lacking of electoral votes, Cooper then said:

“That is the president of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world. And we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over,” the news anchor quipped.

