Amazon’s Prime Video makes live sports foray in India with cricket rights By

As part of the multi-year deal between Amazon and the New Zealand Cricket Board, Prime Video will exclusively stream all international cricket matches played in New Zealand for both men’s and women’s cricket, across all formats of the game beginning late 2021, the company said in a statement.

NEW DELHI () – Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:)’s Prime Video said on Tuesday it had acquired the rights for broadcasting New Zealand Cricket matches in India, marking the streaming service’s first foray into live sports in its fastest growing market.

