All About Shah Rukh Khan’s Bugatti Veyron

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most successful actors that Bollywood has ever seen. He is considered in the best of the best and therefore it is no surprise that his stardom is like no one star in B-town. The actor has millions of fans all across the world and on his birthday recently, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai lit up with his pictures and wishes. Well, if that’s not all, King Khan has a string of luxuries in his own home in Mumbai and at different properties he owns in Dubai and London. SRK is fond of sleek cars and he owns a fleet of them and one such beast in his garage is the Bugatti Veyron.

The car is no longer in production but is one of the sleekest machines to be ever made. It has a top speed of 400kms/hr and can go from 0-100 kms/hr in 2.5 seconds. The price of the car was a whopping Rs 12 crores. Well, the King surely likes to travel in style.