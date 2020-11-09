Ajay Devgn signs a big budget deal with an OTT platform

Ajay Devgn is one of the biggest stars in the industry and we don’t need to justify the amount of love he receives from Bollywood fans. Recently, we revealed Ajay Devgn’s exciting project Mayday in which he’ll be starring alongside and directing Amitabh Bachchan. Now, it seems that the actor has got yet another big project on his hands as he’s about to sign a five-film deal with Amazon Studios.

Ajay is currently under contract with another OTT platform but it seems that Amazon has already got the actor to sign on the dotted line and he’ll be on board once his current deal runs out. A source close to the actor revealed to a leading news portal, “Ajay’s slate is promising, and he was being chased by multiple giants for a deal, and it’s eventually Amazon, who has bagged his slate of releases. His deal in monetary terms per film is the second highest of all time after Salman Khan, who also has a deal with Amazon prime. The star network, particularly on the satellite front, made a lot of money from Ajay Devgn films, which played a significant role in pushing up his market value. While a digital deal has been locked and signed, he is on the verge of closing his satellite deal too with a leading channel, the details of which has been kept under wraps.”