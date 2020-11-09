AirPods hit all-time low under $100 in today’s best deals, Apple Watches on sale, MacBooks, more

Apple AirPods are under $100 in today’s best deals plus you can save on various Apple Watch models and 16-inch MacBook Pro is $300 off. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple AirPods hit all-time low of $100

Amazon offers Apple AirPods for $100. Regularly $159, today’s deal is $15 under our previous mention and a new all-time low.

Apple’s AirPods feature the new H1 chip for fast wireless pairing, along with access to Hey Siri, and more. AirPods are arguably the best earbuds in this price range, and even more so at today’s price drop, making it a great time to dive in.

Apple Watch deals start at $100

Today only, Woot is offering up a number of Apple Watch deals in certified refurbished condition from $100. Apple Watch Series 5 is down to $330 from the usual $429 or more price tag. As a comparison, that’s nearly $100 off and matching our previous mention. Many other retailers are beginning to wane on inventory, making this an increasingly rare chance to save on Apple Watch Series 5. These are refurbished models with a 90-day warranty.

Apple Watch Series 5 features an always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Take $300 off Apple’s entry-level 16-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon offers Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 512GB for $2,099 with the final price reflected at checkout. That’s a $300 discount, match of our previous mention, and in-line with most deal prices we’ve seen in 2020. Best Buy is currently charging full price. There’s 512GB worth of SSD storage on this model that’s paired with an Intel Core i7 processor. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons.

WD’s latest My Passport USB-C SSDs from $90

Amazon currently offers the WD 1TB My Passport Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $150. Down from the usual $200 going rate you’d usually pay, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, beats our previous mention by $10, and matches the all-time low set only once before. As one of WD’s latest portable storage offerings, its newest iteration of My Passport SSD delivers up to 1,050MB/s transfer speeds with an internal NVMe drive. A rugged housing adds shock, drop, and vibration-resistance into the mix alongside USB-C connectivity and a 5-year warranty. Find another option for $90 right here.

Sonos One packs AirPlay 2 at $159

Sonos is currently offering its certified refurbished first-generation One Smart Speaker for $159 in black or white. Down from the original $199 going rate and what you’d pay for the Gen 2 model right now, today’s offer is 20% in savings and matches the best we’ve seen throughout 2020. Whether you’re already invested in a Sonos setup or want to dive in for the first time, this is worth a look. Delivering AirPlay 2 capabilities as well as direct integration with Alexa and Assistant, Sonos One is a great way to grow a multi-room audio setup or add some surround sound to the home theater. Comes backed by a full 1-year Sonos warranty.

