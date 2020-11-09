53 People You Definitely Forgot Were on Supernatural

Supernatural will soon come to an end after 15 seasons across both The WB and The CW. That is basically forever in TV years! So as the fan-favorite series, which stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki as the world-saving Winchester bothers, nears the end of its long and winding journey, it’s only natural that we reflect on the show and its place in pop culture history. As part of Winchester Week, a celebration of all things Supernatural, we’re looking back at all the familiar faces who popped up on the show at some point in time, and you might be surprised to find out just who has appeared!

For instance, did you know that Emmy winner and This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown played a vampire in one of the show’s early seasons? And that Battlestar Galactica‘s Tricia Helfer was a ghost? That is just the tip of the iceberg, folks. With more than 300 episodes under its belt, the show is littered with familiar faces. In some cases, Supernatural was an actor’s first gig, and in others, they were already a well-known thespian who simply happened to stop by Vancouver for a bit of a vacation. And then there are the actors who left the show and returned years later. Case in point: The 300th episode featured the return of Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who hadn’t been seen since the end of Season 2, as Papa Winchester.

Celebrate the Supernatural Series Finale With Winchester Week

So, as you prepare to say goodbye to Sam and Dean, check out our comprehensive gallery of notable Supernatural guest stars below, and see how many you remember. Some of the names may surprise you, others may impress you, and yet even more will probably just confuse you.

Supernatural Guest Stars: 53 People You Forgot Were on the CW Series

Supernatural‘s series finale airs Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9/8c on The CW. An hour-long retrospective, Supernatural: The Long Road Home, will air prior at 8/7c.

In honor of Supernatural coming to an end after 15 seasons, TV Guide presents Winchester Week, a celebration of Sam, Dean, and the entire SPN Family. Find out how the stars feel about saying goodbye, look back on the best episodes and moments, and join us in sending the Winchesters off in style.