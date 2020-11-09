21-year-old American is first person with Down Syndrome to finish Ironman thriatlon race

A 21-year-old man became the first person with Down Syndrome to finish an Ironman triathlon event.

Chris Nikic, from Florida, swam 3.5 kms in open waters, cycled 180 kms and ran another 42 kms before completing the race in Panama City Beach on Saturday, November 7.

Three years ago, his father had encouraged him to exercise more. Training initially began with one press-up a day but was closely followed by thousands more, leading up to the historic achievement.

Nikic was given the 17-hour all athletes get to complete the race, which he finished in 16 hours, 46 minutes and nine seconds, earning official recognition from Guinness World Records.

The Ironman thriatlon has been running for 42 years, and this was the first an athlete with Down Syndrome entered the race.

