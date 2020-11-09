Gadgets Now Bureau10 Nov, 2020, 08:43AM IST
10 ‘biggest’ smartphone companies in the world right now
Research company Counterpoint recently released its quarterly report on the world’s biggest smartphone brands. The report is said to rank companies based on their global marketshare. The third quarter of the year 2020 saw Xiaomi replacing Apple for the first time for the third spot globally, as per Counterpoint. Here are 10 biggest smartphone companies globally …
Samsung
South Korean tech giant Samsung topped the global smartphone market with 47% quarter-on-quarter and 2% year-on-year. The company shipped 79.8 million phones during the third quarter and held 22% market share.
Huawei
At the second position is Chinese mobile giant Huawei with 14% market share. Huawei shipped 50.9 million smartphones during the third quarter of 2020.
Xiaomi
At No. 3 is Xiaomi, the company beat Apple for the spot. It shipped 46.2 million units and held 13% market share.
Apple
iPhone maker ranks at No. 4 with 41.7 million shipments during the quarter. The company held 11% marketshare with 11% growth quarter-on-quarter.
Oppo
Oppo ranks at No. 5 with 31 million smartphone shipments in Q3 of 2020. It holds 8% market share with 26% growth quarter-on-quarter.
Vivo
Chinese smartphone brand Vivo ranks at No. 6 with 31 million shipments. It holds 8% market share.
Realme
Realme ranks at No. 7 with 14.8 million shipments and held 4% market share worldwide.
Lenovo Group
At No. 8 is Lenovo Group, includes both Lenovo and Motorola phones. The company shipped 10.2 million smartphones during the quarter and held 3% market share.
LG
With 2% marketshare, LG comes at No. 9. The South Korean tech giant shipped 6.5 million smartphones globally during the quarter.
Tecno
Tecno rounds up the top 10 list of smartphone brands for the third quarter of 2020. It shipped 5.6 million smartphones with 2% market share.