10 ‘biggest’ smartphone companies in the world right now

Research company Counterpoint recently released its quarterly report on the world’s biggest smartphone brands. The report is said to rank companies based on their global marketshare. The third quarter of the year 2020 saw Xiaomi replacing Apple for the first time for the third spot globally, as per Counterpoint. Here are 10 biggest smartphone companies globally …

Samsung

Samsung

South Korean tech giant Samsung topped the global smartphone market with 47% quarter-on-quarter and 2% year-on-year. The company shipped 79.8 million phones during the third quarter and held 22% market share.

Huawei

Huawei

At the second position is Chinese mobile giant Huawei with 14% market share. Huawei shipped 50.9 million smartphones during the third quarter of 2020.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi

At No. 3 is Xiaomi, the company beat Apple for the spot. It shipped 46.2 million units and held 13% market share.

Apple

Apple

iPhone maker ranks at No. 4 with 41.7 million shipments during the quarter. The company held 11% marketshare with 11% growth quarter-on-quarter.

Oppo

Oppo

Oppo ranks at No. 5 with 31 million smartphone shipments in Q3 of 2020. It holds 8% market share with 26% growth quarter-on-quarter.

Vivo

Vivo

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo ranks at No. 6 with 31 million shipments. It holds 8% market share.

Realme

Realme

Realme ranks at No. 7 with 14.8 million shipments and held 4% market share worldwide.

Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group

At No. 8 is Lenovo Group, includes both Lenovo and Motorola phones. The company shipped 10.2 million smartphones during the quarter and held 3% market share.

LG

LG

With 2% marketshare, LG comes at No. 9. The South Korean tech giant shipped 6.5 million smartphones globally during the quarter.

Tecno

Tecno

Tecno rounds up the top 10 list of smartphone brands for the third quarter of 2020. It shipped 5.6 million smartphones with 2% market share.

