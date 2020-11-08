Zenkit releases Zenchat to combine team chat and task management

Zenkit, the company behind the popular productivity and collaboration software for the enterprise, is releasing a new enterprise chat service called Zenchat.

Zenchat was created to address the problem that most enterprise teams are facing in 2020: remote work is actually really hard to pull off successfully. Having the right software tools is essential for teams to keep projects on task.

Zenchat, available for iOS, Mac, PC, Android, etc., aims to simplify chat and task management for remote teams.

“People love to chat. It’s human nature. But chat apps don’t provide the structure needed for sustainable productivity like lists and kanban boards do” says Zenkit CEO Martin Welker. “So we have a catch-22: People don’t want to leave their chat, but they have to in order to track their work. When you use an external app to manage tasks, you lose all the valuable commentary and feedback related to that task because—let’s face it—you’d always rather have a quick chat about something than use the comment function in a task app.” “With Zenchat we aim to solve that problem by meeting people where they are.”

Zenchat features

Quickly turn any message into a task & assign or edit within your chat. Never switch apps for routine task management again.

Chat about specific tasks

See all chats related to all tasks in a project, or choose to focus only on your tasks.

Connect to the Zenkit Universe to see your tasks in advanced views like Kanban, Gantt, to-do list apps, and vice versa!

Enterprise ready with SSO, SCIM provisioning, admin tools, identity management & more.

Zenchat is free and doesn’t require you to use Zenkit. There is an optional paid plan to unlock additional features.

