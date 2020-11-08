Will PayPal’s crypto integration bring crypto to the masses? Experts answer By Cointelegraph

Will PayPal’s crypto integration bring crypto to the masses? Experts answer



One of the most discussed topics within the crypto community recently has been PayPal’s announcement that its customers will be able to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. The service is expected to be fully rolled out early next year.

The company’s goal “to increase consumer understanding and adoption of cryptocurrency,” as stated in its press release, seems to be a needed step in cryptocurrency popularization. Mainstream awareness of crypto still remains very low. As data from a Statista survey indicates, (BTC) use in countries with developed economies is below 10%, with the lowest levels in Sweden, Denmark and Japan. Meanwhile, some optimistically predict that this number will grow to 90% of the U.S. population by 2030.

