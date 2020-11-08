Will closely communicate with U.S. for peace, prosperity in Indo-Pacific region By

© . Japan’s new Chief of Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato announces new cabinet members in Tokyo
TOKYO () – Japan’s top government spokesman said on Monday that the country wanted to communicate closely with the United States to exercise leadership of both nations for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato also said that Japan would actively work on climate change issues in cooperation with the United States.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.