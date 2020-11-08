Who won the NASCAR championship in 2020? Full results from the Cup Series title race at Phoenix

Chase Elliott traded the lead with Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano for much of the second and third stages of Sunday’s NASCAR championship racee at Phoenix. But when he finally approached the checkered flag, there was no one near him.

Elliott finished almost three seconds ahead of Keselowski to claim the first title of his career. Only Jeff Gordon was younger over the past 50 years when he reached the pinnacle of the sport.

“This is unreal,” Elliott said. “NASCAR Cup serious champion? Are you kidding me?”

Penske teammates Keselowski and Logano each fell short of winning a championship for the second time in their careers. Hamlin has now fallen short on all five of his finals appearances.

With the victory, Elliott closed the campaign with three wins in his final five races.

Below is the finishing order of the race, as well as key stats from the competition:

Who won the NASCAR championship in 2020?

Chase Elliott, 24, became the youngest NASCAR driver to win a Cup Series championship since Jeff Gordon in 1995. He led 153 of 312 laps at the 2020 title race at Phoenix Raceway, winning his fifth race of the season.

NASCAR Championship 4 results

Pos. Driver 1 Chase Elliott 2 Brad Keselowski 3 Joey Logano 4 Denny Hamlin

Stats from Phoenix Championship 4 finale

Lead changes: 18

Leaders: 9

Most laps led: Chase Elliott (153)

Cautions: 4

Time of race: 2 hours, 50 minutes