Who plays on ‘Sunday Night Football’ tonight? Times, TV channels, schedule for NFL Week 9

It’s a matchup of future Hall of Fame quarterbacks on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9 when Drew Brees takes on Tom Brady.

The Saints (5-2) travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers (6-2) in a rematch of New Orleans’ Week 1 win. Brees and Brady are in the midst of leap-frogging each other on the all-time passing touchdowns list, actually entering the game tied at 560 passing TDs apiece. Whoever wins Sunday’s game will likely hold that record, at least temporarily.

MORE: Watch tonight’s NFL game live with fuboTV

The biggest factor to determine Sunday’s outcome could be Alvin Kamara, who’s the most dangerous receiving running back in football. If he has a big game, New Orleans likely will hold the edge, but if Tampa Bay can contain Kamara, it’ll allow Brady to come out on top and avenge the loss from Week 1.

Below is more about the matchup, plus everything to know about how to watch “Sunday Night Football.”

Who plays on ‘Sunday Night Football’ tonight?

Matchup : New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Location: Raymond James Stadium

New Orleans and Tampa Bay are used to prime time, and they’re also used to each other. After the Saints won in Week 1 against Brady in his Buccaneers debut, this will be a divisional rematch that could go a long way to impacting the postseason picture.

The Saints will be hoping Michael Thomas can get healthy sooner rather than later, while the same is true for the Bucs with Chris Godwin. In the meantime, Alvin Kamara is carrying a heavy load for New Orleans while Brady finds new targets to count on in Tampa Bay.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Sunday, Nov. 8

: Sunday, Nov. 8 Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET

All “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 have the same set start time of 8:20 p.m. ET. There are Sunday night games scheduled for every week of the season except Week 17, though the NFL has the ability to flex a game into a Week 17 SNF window.

While the start times for all “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 will go unchanged, the matchups might be tweaked.

The NFL has a flex scheduling procedure that allows for “quality matchups on Sunday night in those weeks and give surprise teams a chance to play their way onto primetime.” Here are the key rules for flex scheduling:

— Begins Sunday of Week 5 and in effect during Weeks 5-17

— Up to two games may be flexed into Sunday night between Weeks 5-10

— Only Sunday afternoon games are subject to being moved into the Sunday night window

— The game that has been tentatively scheduled for Sunday night during flex weeks will be listed at 8:15 p.m. ET

— The announcement will come no later than 12 days prior to the game

What channel is Buccaneers vs. Saints on tonight?

All “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 will broadcast live on NBC. The network’s TV rights deal with the NFL gives it all “Sunday Night Football” games as well as the annual Thursday night season-opener, and NBC is given a spot in the Super Bowl broadcast rotation.

NBC’s team of announcers features play-by-play man Al Michaels, analyst Cris Collinsworth and sideline reporter Michele Tafoya. However, Michaels this season will be given a few “bye weeks” because his age (75) puts him at a high risk for COVID-19. Veteran broadcaster Mike Tirico will take Michaels’ place on those weeks.

Below are the top TV markets in the United States and the NBC affiliate/TV channel for each.

Market NBC TV channel (digital) New York 4 (36) Los Angeles 4 (36) Chicago 5 (29) Philadelphia 10 (34) Dallas-Fort Worth 5 (24) San Francisco/Bay Area 11 (12) Washington, D.C. 4 (48) Houston 2 (35) Boston 15 (43) Atlanta 11 (10) Phoenix 12 (12) Tampa/St. Petersburg 8 (7) Seattle 5 (48) Detroit 4 (45) Minneapolis-St. Paul 11 (11) Miami 6 (31) Denver 9 (9) Orlando 2 (11) Cleveland 3 (17) Sacramento 3 (35) Charlotte 36 (22) Portland 8 (8) St. Louis 5 (35) Pittsburgh 11 (23) Baltimore 11 (11) Raleigh-Durham 5 (48) Nashville 4 (10) San Diego 39 (40) Salt Lake City 5 (38) San Antonio 3 (16) Kansas City 41 (36) Columbus 4 (14) Milwaukee 4 (28) Cincinnati 5 (35) Las Vegas 3 (22) Jacksonville 12 (13) Oklahoma City 4 (27) New Orleans 6 (43) Memphis 5 (5) Buffalo 2 (33)

NFL live stream for ‘Sunday Night Football’

Because NBC broadcasts all “Sunday Night Football” games, they are available to stream on all of the network’s online platforms. This should be the preferred method for those who have a cable/satellite subscription but can’t get in front of a TV.

For cord-cutters, there are plenty of live streaming options for “Sunday Night Football.” Below are all of them.

“Sunday Night Football” schedule

Including the Thursday night NFL season-opener that was presented by NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” crew, there are 17 SNF games on the 2020 schedule.

Before flex scheduling impacts the matchups, here is the complete “Sunday Night Football” schedule for 2020.