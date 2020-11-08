What time does the NASCAR race start today? TV schedule, channel for 2020 Championship 4 at Phoenix

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion will be determined Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

Four drivers remain in contention for a chance at the title: Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin.

They will square off in a winner-take-all format that does not depend on regular season or playoff point standings. It’s a fresh slate in which the best car gets to celebrate.

Here’s all you need to know about the schedule for Sunday’s championship race at Phoenix.

MORE: Watch today’s NASCAR race live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Date: Sunday, Nov. 8

Sunday, Nov. 8 Start time: 3 p.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series championship race begins at Phoenix at 3 p.m. ET. That means it will be on at 1 p.m. local time. Despite the region’s reputation for always being unbearably hot, the temperature should be in the 60s.

Most of NASCAR’s recent playoff races have taken place around the same time, but several have been delayed or postponed because of inclement weather. There is not expected to be any rain for the title race.

The race is 312 laps spread over three stages. The distance of the race is 312 miles.

Chase Elliott’s best finish at Phoenix is second place, and he’s logged two top-five performances. Joey Logano’s has won twice in his career at the track, including a victory in March. Denny Hamlin also has two wins, but it’s taken him far more time than Logano to get there. Brad Keselowski has never won at the desert venue.

What channel is NASCAR on today?

NASCAR’s championship race at Phoenix is on NBC for a national TV audience.

The NBC network has a channel finder feature for viewers to find the TV channel options in their areas.

As is the case for all the Cup Series races on NBC and NBCSN this season, Rick Allen will call Sunday’s race at Phoenix with the assistance of analysts Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte.

Viewers in Canada can watch this week’s NASCAR race on TSN.

NASCAR live stream for Phoenix race

Anybody who has a cable or satellite subscription can stream Sunday’s NASCAR race at Phoenix live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app . This should be the preferred route for any viewer who has such a subscription but isn’t able to get in front of his or her TV.

For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are five OTT TV streaming options that carry NBC and NBCSN — Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, fuboTV and AT,amp;T Now. Of the five, Hulu, YouTubeTV and fuboTV offer free trial options.

Below are links to each.

2020 NASCAR playoff schedule, results

NASCAR remains committed to running 36 races this season, four of which were completed before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sports world.

Despite so many changes to the regular-season schedule, NASCAR is keeping its 10 playoff races in the fall intact and at their original tracks. Below is that playoff schedule, with Sunday’s race at Phoenix in bold.

Date Track TV channel Start time/Winner Sun., Sept. 6 Darlington NBCSN Kevin Harvick Sat., Sept. 12 Richmond NBCSN Brad Keselowski Sat., Sept. 19 Bristol NBCSN Kevin Harvick Sun, Sept. 27 Las Vegas NBCSN Kurt Busch Sun., Oct. 4 Talladega NBC Denny Hamlin Sun., Oct. 11 Charlotte (ROVAL) NBC Chase Elliott Sun., Oct. 18 Kansas NBC Joey Logano Wed., Oct. 28 Texas NBCSN Kyle Busch Sun. Nov. 1 Martinsville NBC Chase Elliott Sun. Nov. 8 Phoenix Raceway NBC 3 p.m. ET

As for the regular season, a previously unscheduled Darlington race ran on May 17 instead of the the Chicagoland race that was originally scheduled for June 21. Another Darlington race ran on May 20 instead of the postponed Richmond race that was originally scheduled for April 19. The Charlotte race on May 27 ran instead of the Sonoma race that was originally scheduled for June 14.

The Pocono doubleheader remained as previously scheduled for the final weekend of June, with the Cup Series racing on back-to-back days. Those races were presented on Fox (and FS1) rather than on NBC. Fox’s closed its coverage this season with the All-Star Race at Bristol on July 15.

Previously postponed races at Dover and Michigan became part of Saturday-Sunday doubleheaders at those respective tracks in August.

Because New York required people to quarantine for 14 days after traveling from one of the states impacted heavily by COVID-19 (including North Carolina), the Watkins Glen race on Aug. 16 was moved to the Daytona road course. According to The Athletic, NASCAR tried to get a quarantine waiver for its Watkins Glen races but was denied by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

The Aug. 16 race was the NASCAR Cup Series’ first on the road course at Daytona.