What channel is Seahawks vs. Bills on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 NFL game

A pair of division leaders square off in Buffalo with the Bills hosting the NFC-favorite Seattle Seahawks for an early-afternoon game that can be seen on Fox.
Seattle (6-1) is the top dog in the NFC after picking up a nice rebound win over San Francisco following the Seahawks’ first loss of the season in Week 7. Russell Wilson is off to an MVP-type season, throwing for at least three touchdowns in all but one game for an offense that averages a league-best 34.3 points a game. The game will also feature somewhat of a homecoming for safety Jamal Adams, who Bills fans thought they were done dealing with. Adams previously played in the AFC East with the Jets for three full seasons before being traded to Seattle this year.
The Bills (6-2) eked out a 24-21 win over New England in Week 8 to finally get the monkey off Sean McDermott’s back as he beat the Patriots for the first time in seven tries. Buffalo has had a decent pass defense for most of the year, ranking 10th in the league averaging 263.4 yards a game, but will have its toughest challenge to date trying to slow receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett who have combined for over 1,250 receiving yards and each have caught seven touchdown passes.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has been an NFL coach for 26 years, but got his start as a defensive backs coach with the Bills in 1984. Buffalo’s last win over Seattle came in 2008 while Carroll was still a coach at USC.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Seahawks vs. Bills game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 9 NFL schedule.
What channel is Seahawks vs. Bills on today?
- TV channel (national): Fox
- TV channel (Seattle): KCPQ
- TV channel (Buffalo): WUTV
- Live stream: Fox Sports app, fuboTV
Chris Myers and Brock Huard will call the game in the booth with Jennifer Hale reporting from the sidelines. Former NFL Vice President of Officiating Dean Blandino serves as the rules analyst.
For those looking for radio information, the Bills broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 227, or the Seahawks broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 385.
In Canada, viewers can watch Seahawks vs. Bills on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.
Seahawks vs. Bills start time
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 8
- Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET
Seahawks vs. Bills is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, one of four regional early games on Fox. The Northwest, western New York and parts of New England will have access to the game on Fox. The rest of the country will have access to Panthers at Chiefs, Giants at Washington or Bears at Titans.
MORE: NFL Week 9 TV coverage map
NFL schedule Week 9
Thursday, Nov. 5
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|Packers at 49ers
|8:20 p.m.
|Fox, fuboTV
Sunday, Nov. 1
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|Broncos at Falcons
|1 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Seahawks at Bills
|1 p.m.
|Fox, fuboTV
|Ravens at Colts
|1 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Texans at Jaguars
|1 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Panthers at Chiefs
|1 p.m.
|Fox, fuboTV
|Lions at Vikings
|1 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Bears at Titans
|1 p.m.
|Fox, fuboTV
|Giants at Washington
|1 p.m.
|Fox, fuboTV
|Raiders at Chargers
|4:05 p.m.
|Fox, fuboTV
|Dolphins at Cardinals
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Steelers at Cowboys
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Saints at Buccaneers
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC, fuboTV
Monday, Nov. 2
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|Patriots at Jets
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN, fuboTV
Seahawks schedule 2020
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff time
|TV
|1
|Sept. 13
|at Falcons
|1 p.m. ET
|Fox
|2
|Sept. 20
|vs. Patriots (SNF)
|8:20 p.m. ET
|NBC
|3
|Sept. 27
|vs. Cowboys
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Fox
|4
|Oct. 4
|at Dolphins
|1 p.m. ET
|Fox
|5
|Oct. 11
|vs. Vikings (SNF)
|8:20 p.m. ET
|NBC
|6
|BYE
|—
|—
|—
|7
|Oct. 25
|at Cardinals
|4:05 p.m. ET
|Fox
|8
|Nov. 1
|vs. 49ers
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Fox
|9
|Nov. 8
|at Bills
|1 p.m. ET
|Fox
|10
|Nov. 15
|at Rams
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Fox
|11
|Nov. 19
|vs. Cardinals (TNF)
|8:20 p.m. ET
|Fox/NFLN/Amazon
|12
|Nov. 30
|at Eagles (MNF)
|8:15 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|13
|Dec. 6
|vs. Giants
|1:05 p.m. ET
|Fox
|14
|Dec. 13
|vs. Jets
|1:05 p.m. ET
|CBS
|15
|Dec. 20
|at Redskins
|1 p.m. ET
|Fox
|16
|Dec. 27
|vs. Rams
|4:05 p.m. ET
|CBS
|17
|Jan. 3
|at 49ers
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Fox
Bills schedule 2020
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff time
|TV
|1
|Sept. 13
|vs. Jets
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS
|2
|Sept. 20
|at Dolphins
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS
|3
|Sept. 27
|vs. Rams
|1 p.m. ET
|Fox
|4
|Oct. 4
|at Raiders
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS
|5
|Oct. 11
|at Titans
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS
|6
|Oct. 15
|vs. Chiefs (TNF)
|8:20 p.m. ET
|Fox/NFLN/Amazon
|7
|Oct. 25
|at Jets
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS
|8
|Nov. 1
|vs. Patriots
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS
|9
|Nov. 8
|vs. Seahawks
|1 p.m. ET
|Fox
|10
|Nov. 15
|at Cardinals
|4:05 p.m. ET
|CBS
|11
|BYE
|—
|—
|—
|12
|Nov. 29
|vs. Chargers
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS
|13
|Dec. 7
|at 49ers (MNF)
|8:15 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|14
|Dec. 13
|vs. Steelers (SNF)
|8:20 p.m. ET
|NBC
|15
|Dec. 19/20
|at Broncos
|TBD
|TBD
|16
|Dec. 28
|at Patriots (MNF)
|8:15 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|17
|Jan. 3
|vs. Dolphins
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS