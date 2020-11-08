What channel is Seahawks vs. Bills on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 NFL game

A pair of division leaders square off in Buffalo with the Bills hosting the NFC-favorite Seattle Seahawks for an early-afternoon game that can be seen on Fox.

Seattle (6-1) is the top dog in the NFC after picking up a nice rebound win over San Francisco following the Seahawks’ first loss of the season in Week 7. Russell Wilson is off to an MVP-type season, throwing for at least three touchdowns in all but one game for an offense that averages a league-best 34.3 points a game. The game will also feature somewhat of a homecoming for safety Jamal Adams, who Bills fans thought they were done dealing with. Adams previously played in the AFC East with the Jets for three full seasons before being traded to Seattle this year.

The Bills (6-2) eked out a 24-21 win over New England in Week 8 to finally get the monkey off Sean McDermott’s back as he beat the Patriots for the first time in seven tries. Buffalo has had a decent pass defense for most of the year, ranking 10th in the league averaging 263.4 yards a game, but will have its toughest challenge to date trying to slow receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett who have combined for over 1,250 receiving yards and each have caught seven touchdown passes.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has been an NFL coach for 26 years, but got his start as a defensive backs coach with the Bills in 1984. Buffalo’s last win over Seattle came in 2008 while Carroll was still a coach at USC.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Seahawks vs. Bills game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 9 NFL schedule.

What channel is Seahawks vs. Bills on today?

TV channel (national): Fox

Fox TV channel (Seattle): KCPQ

KCPQ TV channel (Buffalo): WUTV

WUTV Live stream: Fox Sports app, fuboTV

Chris Myers and Brock Huard will call the game in the booth with Jennifer Hale reporting from the sidelines. Former NFL Vice President of Officiating Dean Blandino serves as the rules analyst.

For those looking for radio information, the Bills broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 227, or the Seahawks broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 385.

In Canada, viewers can watch Seahawks vs. Bills on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Seahawks vs. Bills start time

Date: Sunday, Nov. 8

Sunday, Nov. 8 Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Seahawks vs. Bills is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, one of four regional early games on Fox. The Northwest, western New York and parts of New England will have access to the game on Fox. The rest of the country will have access to Panthers at Chiefs, Giants at Washington or Bears at Titans.

NFL schedule Week 9

Thursday, Nov. 5

Game Time (ET) TV channel Packers at 49ers 8:20 p.m. Fox, fuboTV

Sunday, Nov. 1

Game Time (ET) TV channel Broncos at Falcons 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Seahawks at Bills 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Ravens at Colts 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Texans at Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Panthers at Chiefs 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Lions at Vikings 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Bears at Titans 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Giants at Washington 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Raiders at Chargers 4:05 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Dolphins at Cardinals 4:25 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Steelers at Cowboys 4:25 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Saints at Buccaneers 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Nov. 2

Game Time (ET) TV channel Patriots at Jets 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

Seahawks schedule 2020

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV 1 Sept. 13 at Falcons 1 p.m. ET Fox 2 Sept. 20 vs. Patriots (SNF) 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 3 Sept. 27 vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. ET Fox 4 Oct. 4 at Dolphins 1 p.m. ET Fox 5 Oct. 11 vs. Vikings (SNF) 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 6 BYE — — — 7 Oct. 25 at Cardinals 4:05 p.m. ET Fox 8 Nov. 1 vs. 49ers 4:25 p.m. ET Fox 9 Nov. 8 at Bills 1 p.m. ET Fox 10 Nov. 15 at Rams 4:25 p.m. ET Fox 11 Nov. 19 vs. Cardinals (TNF) 8:20 p.m. ET Fox/NFLN/Amazon 12 Nov. 30 at Eagles (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN 13 Dec. 6 vs. Giants 1:05 p.m. ET Fox 14 Dec. 13 vs. Jets 1:05 p.m. ET CBS 15 Dec. 20 at Redskins 1 p.m. ET Fox 16 Dec. 27 vs. Rams 4:05 p.m. ET CBS 17 Jan. 3 at 49ers 4:25 p.m. ET Fox

Bills schedule 2020