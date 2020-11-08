What channel is Saints vs. Buccaneers on today? Schedule, time for ‘Sunday Night Football’ in Week 9

Someday, the two quarterbacks playing on Week 9’s “Sunday Night Football” will have busts near each other in Canton, Ohio at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Tom Brady and his Buccaneers host Drew Brees and the Saints on Sunday night in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs, at 6-2, hold a small edge in the NFC South standings over the Saints, who are 5-2. New Orleans won a matchup between these opponents in Week 1, but the Buccaneers have a chance to take a huge hold on the division with a win Sunday on NBC.

One narrative sure to be raised throughout the broadcast is Brees and Brady’s duel pursuit of the NFL’s career passing touchdown record. The duo enters the game tied, having both thrown 560 regular-season touchdowns in their NFL careers.

More important to the outcome could be two things: How the Buccaneers handle star running back Alvin Kamara, and whether Brees finds any success throwing down the field. If Tampa Bay gets out to any early lead, Brees’ NFL-low average intended air yards could make a comeback that much tougher.

Below is everything to know about this week’s “Sunday Night Football” game between the Saints and Buccaneers in Week 9.

What channel is Saints vs. Buccaneers on today?

Game : Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

Date : Sunday, Nov. 8

TV channel : NBC

All “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 will broadcast live on NBC. The network’s TV rights deal with the NFL gives it all “Sunday Night Football” games as well as the annual Thursday night season-opener, and NBC is given a spot in the Super Bowl broadcast rotation.

The usual gang of Al Michaels as play-by-play and Cris Collinsworth as the color commentator are back in the booth with Michele Tafoya working the sidelines.

Below are the top TV markets in the United States and the NBC affiliate/TV channel for each.

In Canada the game is live streamed on DAZN and is also on TSN and CTV2.

What time is the Saints vs. Buccaneers game on?

Date : Sunday, Nov. 8

Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET

NFL live stream for Saints vs. Buccaneers

