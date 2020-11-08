What channel is Ravens vs. Colts on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 NFL game

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
9

Both Indianapolis and Baltimore will jockey for AFC Wild Card positioning when they meet in Lucas Oil Stadium for a game that can be seen on CBS.

The Ravens (5-2) suffered their latest defeat to one of the league’s best teams by losing 28-24 to Pittsburgh last weekend, The Ravens out-gained Pittsburgh 457 to 221 and held a 17-0 lead, but still managed to lose in a game that came down to the final play. The skepticism is out for reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and his ability to perform in big games following two straight playoff exits and losses to Kansas City and the Steelers this year. His work became a little more difficult after losing one of the best offensive tackles in the league, Ronnie Stanley, to injury for the rest of the year.

Indianapolis has somewhat quietly forged ahead to its 5-2 record and tie for the AFC South lead thanks in large part to a quality defense that ranks No. 2 in the NFL, allowing 293.4 yards a game. The Colts will look to attack with receivers T.Y. Hilton and Zach Pascal against a Ravens secondary that is without its best cornerback, Marlon Humphrey, due to COVID-19. Phililp Rivers has had an up-and-down season in his first year with the Colts but has thrown three touchdowns in each of his last two games. 

Baltimore has won three of its last four games against the Colts, and dating back to Week 5 of 2019, the Ravens have won road games in a row. 

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Ravens vs. Colts game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 9 NFL schedule.

What channel is Ravens vs. Colts on today?

  • TV channel (national): CBS
  • TV channel (Indianapolis): WTTV
  • TV channel (Baltimore): WJZ
  • Live stream: fuboTV

Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will call the game in the booth with Evan Washburn reporting from the sidelines. Gene Steratore is the rules analyst, and Jason La Canfora is the insider for CBS games.

For those looking for radio information, the Colts broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 229, or the Ravens broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 388.

In Canada, viewers can watch Ravens vs. Colts on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Ravens vs. Colts start time

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 8
  • Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Ravens vs. Colts is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, one of four regional early games on CBS. The Northeast and West Coast will have access to the game on CBS. The rest of the country will have access to Broncos at Falcons, Texans at Jaguars or Lions at Vikings.

NFL schedule Week 9

Thursday, Nov. 5

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Packers at 49ers8:20 p.m.Fox, fuboTV

Sunday, Nov. 1

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Broncos at Falcons1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Seahawks at Bills1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Ravens at Colts1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Texans at Jaguars1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Panthers at Chiefs1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Lions at Vikings1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Bears at Titans1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Giants at Washington1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Raiders at Chargers4:05 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Dolphins at Cardinals4:25 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Steelers at Cowboys4:25 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Saints at Buccaneers8:20 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Nov. 2

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Patriots at Jets8:15 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

Colts schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13at Jaguars1 p.m. ETCBS
2Sept. 20vs. Vikings1 p.m. ETCBS
3Sept. 27vs. Jets1 p.m. ETCBS
4Oct. 4at Bears4:05 p.m. ETFox
5Oct. 11at Browns1 p.m. ETFox
6Oct. 18vs. Bengals1 p.m. ETCBS
7Oct. 25Bye  
8Nov. 1at Lions1 p.m. ETFox
9Nov. 8vs. Ravens1 p.m. ETCBS
10Nov. 12at Titans (TNF)8:20 p.m. ETFox
11Nov. 22vs. Packers1 p.m. ETFox
12Nov. 29vs. Titans1 p.m. ETCBS
13Dec. 6at Texans1 p.m. ETCBS
14Dec. 13at Raiders4:05 p.m. ETCBS
15Dec. 20vs. TexansTBA 
16Dec. 27at Steelers1 p.m. ETCBS
17Jan. 3vs. Jaguars1 p.m. ETCBS

Ravens schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13vs. Browns1 p.m. ETCBS
2Sept. 20at Texans4:25 p.m. ETCBS
3Sept. 28vs. Chiefs (MNF)8:15 p.m. ETESPN
4Oct. 4at Redskins1 p.m. ETCBS
5Oct. 11vs. Bengals1 p.m. ETCBS
6Oct. 18at Eagles1 p.m. ETCBS
7Oct. 25vs. Steelers1 p.m. ETCBS
8BYE
9Nov. 8at Colts1 p.m. ETCBS
10Nov. 15at Patriots (SNF)8:20 p.m. ETNBC
11Nov. 22vs. Titans1 p.m. ETCBS
12Nov. 26at Steelers (Thanksgiving)8:20 p.m. ETNBC
13Dec. 3vs. Cowboys (TNF)8:20 p.m. ETFox/NFLN/Amazon
14Dec. 14at Browns (MNF)8:15 p.m. ETESPN
15Dec. 20vs. Jaguars1 p.m. ETCBS
16Dec. 27vs. Giants1 p.m. ETCBS
17Jan. 3at Bengals1 p.m. ETCBS

