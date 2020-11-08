Washington QB Kyle Allen exits game with ankle injury

Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen was forced out of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, paving way for veteran Alex Smith to see more playing time.

Allen suffered a gruesome-looking ankle injury in the first quarter. The 24-year-old was dropping back to pass when his leg was hit by Giants safety Jabrill Peppers’ leg. Peppers was knocked off his feet while blitzing, and his leg hit Allen’s with force to create a possibly serious injury.