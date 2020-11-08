[VIDEO] ‘SNL’ Cold Open: Trump Sings ‘YMCA’ as Concession Speech

RELATED STORIES

President Donald Trump’s rally anthem became his sad, sad, literal swan song, in the Saturday Night Live episode that aired barely 12 hours after Joe Biden (finally) won the election.

The cold open saw Wolf Blitzer (played by Beck Bennett) — after he checked in on stump-fingered map-a-magician John King (Alex Moffat) — note that more than wanting to see Biden and Kamala Harris (Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph) celebrate, “they also want to see Trump sad,” so he threw to what he quipped would be POTUS’ “gracious and factual” concession speech.

“As anyone who died halfway through Tuesday knows, I was re-elected president of the United States,” started Alec Baldwin’s Trump, who then pointed to a map and boasted how red the states were… only to realize it was a COVID map.

Trump grumbled about how his electoral vote count kept getting whittled down “until there was only a widdle bit left,” and then left his podium to remind everyone “of who I really am.” And on that note, he sat at a piano and sang the Village People’s “YMCA,” but was barely to get through it, eventually warbling through tears, “I’ve got to be… a macho man.”

The CNN coverage then returned to Biden and Harris, who while trying to be gracious in victory, stated that in any election, “there has got to be a winner, and… a looooooser,” with Carrey lapsing into his Ace Ventura catchphrase. “A looo-ooo-ooo-ser!”

Check back for video of the college football-delayed SNL cold open, but in the meantime share your reactions.