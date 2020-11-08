Video: Linsey Davis on the magnitude of Kamala Harris as VP-elect

On Saturday afternoon, many women — citizens, television journalists, and celebrities alike — described the magnitude of seeing Kamala Harris as vice president-elect of the United States.

“On Saturday, major networks focused primarily on Mr. Biden’s victory and President Trump’s refusal to concede,” reported. “The story of Ms. Harris’s triumph was secondary, and the discussion of her rise was led mostly by female anchors and commentators.”

ABC News anchor Linsey Davis responded to a prompt from George Stephanopoulos on what it will be like to watch Harris be sworn in as vice president, discussing the historic nature of Harris’s accomplishment.

[email protected] on Kamala Harris: “In 1964 when Kamala Harris was born, Black women in the country still couldn’t vote and so the magnitude of this moment certainly is not lost on Black women and likely many women in general.” https://t.co/Gc74WPG0Xh #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/FKzlB3U5M5 — ABC News (@ABC) November 7, 2020

“What a moment, indeed, and I’m thinking about the future of it and the history of it at the same ,” Davis said. “Of course, this year we celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Nineteenth Amendment, giving some women in this country the right to vote.”

She continued:

“But think about it like this: In 1964 when Kamala Harris was born, Black women in the country still couldn’t vote, and so the magnitude of this moment certainly is not lost on Black women and likely many women in general. The idea of this dream deferred for far too long — for the likes of Shirley Chisholm, who was the first Black woman to run for president in 1972, and the countless and nameless others who dared to not even dream of it because they didn’t think that it could happen. So I’m especially thinking about the little girls of all colors, but in particular Black and Brown girls because there’s so much power, George, in seeing someone who looks like you. Being able to watch Kamala Harris achieve and excel and crack that second-highest glass ceiling, and if they’re able to harness all of the possibility of that trajectory for themselves.”

On Fox News, contributor Donna Brazile, the political strategist and former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, took a long pause before sharing her reaction to the clip of Harris speaking to President-elect Joe Biden after numerous media outlets called the race.

Donna Brazile gives a powerful and emotional response to the news pic.twitter.com/jpJul4s5uB — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) November 7, 2020

“It’s been a long coming. To be the last to get voting rights, to be those who just waited and waited for our turn. It’s been a long coming,” Brazile said, wiping tears from her eyes. “I thought about my mom and my grandmother this morning — they didn’t have the right to vote. But I did. I spent all my life believing that the right to vote was the key to our future, and because of the American people, the faith, those who did not see color, gender, those who believe that it was about competence and just giving everyone a seat at the table. This is not about asking anyone to leave the room — just scoot over and let women also share in the leadership of this country. I’m so grateful that this moment has come.”

Biden and Harris are scheduled to speak to the nation on Saturday night.