Two women fight in Tesco egg aisle during two minute silence for Remembrance Sunday

Shocked shoppers in a Tesco superstore looked on in horror as two women fought each other in a supermarket aisle during today’s two-minute silence.

Onlookers were paying their Remembrance Day respects when the mayhem erupted in the store’s egg aisle.

Witnesses describe hearing shouts and the sound of a scuffle in the Middlesbrough Trunk Road superstore in South Bank, reports The Chronicle.

The fight is understood to have started when one woman told the other to keep quiet during the silence to honour servicemen and women who have died in conflict.

One horrified shopper said: “We were all stood still, observing the two minutes’ silence when we heard lots of screaming and shouting.

“Everyone was looking at each other, we were like ‘what’s going on’.

“I heard someone shout ‘you’ve disrespected my mother!’”

He added: “All the staff started running towards the eggs aisle.

“I asked someone what was going on and they said a woman had asked another woman to stop talking through the silence and the next minute they were fighting with each other.

“There were smashed eggs all over the floor.

“It was definitely not something you see every day.

“I only went in for a chicken.”

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the police for their swift assistance following an incident in our Eston Cleveland Extra this morning.”

Cleveland Police has been contacted for comment.