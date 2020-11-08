Two children in serious condition after jumping castle incident

Two children are in a serious condition in hospital after a jumping castle they were playing in was swept seven metres into the air by freak weather in south-central New South Wales.

Three emergency crews and a NSW Ambulance Toll Rescue Helicopter responded to reports a jumping castle with children inside took off in wind in Tabbita, north of Griffith, about 2pm today.

Paramedics treated a 10-year-old girl for a leg injury and a 10-year-old boy for an arm injury and neck pain.

NSW Ambulance said the pair were both transported to Griffith Airport by road before being airlifted to Wagga Wagga hospital in a serious but stable condition.

“It appears that a random gust of wind has hit at a family gathering, lifting the inflatable castle around seven metres into the air, dropping two kids onto the ground,” NSW Ambulance inspector Markus Zarins said in a statement.