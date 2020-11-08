Two alleged cop shooters arrested in hours

The arrests came just hours after the fatal shooting of an officer on Thursday evening in Extension 1, Eldorado Park.

Two people have been arrested for the murder of an off-duty police officer in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg.

The arrests came just hours after the fatal shooting of a crime intelligence warrant officer on Thursday evening in Extension 1, Eldorado Park.

The police officer was chatting to an acquaintance when one of the suspects approached and allegedly fired shots directly at him, Hawks spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said.

He was declared dead on the scene after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

READ | Manhunt launched after cop shot dead in Eldorado Park

“The province then ordered the immediate mobilisation of the 72-hour activation plan, on which the intelligence-led integrated team – comprising the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), K9 Units of the JMPD [Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department] and the SAPS in Soweto, the Specialised Law Enforcement Unit from Gauteng Traffic Police, and other law enforcement disciplines – responded and within hours traced and arrested two suspects, aged 35 and 40, in Eldorado Park,” Muridili said.

The motive for the murder of the police officer was yet to be determined.

In the meantime, investigations are underway to possibly link the suspects to other crimes. The suspects have already been linked to an attempted murder case in the area.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to and add your voice to the conversation.