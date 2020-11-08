Turkey’s Finance Minister Resigns Amid Pressures of Sliding Economy

There was no official comment Sunday on whether Mr. Erdogan had received or accepted Mr. Albayrak’s offer to resign. The powerful Turkish television networks did not carry reports of his resignation.

Social media in Turkey was filled with comments Sunday evening about the development, though, as supporters called on Mr. Erdogan not to accept his son-in-law’s resignation and opponents posted videos of traditional dances in celebration.

Mr. Albayrak, who is married to Mr. Erdogan’s eldest daughter, Esra, has been seen as a potential political heir to Mr. Erdogan.

But the tone of the resignation letter indicated heartfelt disappointment on Mr. Albayrak’s part, and he mentioned the president only in passing. Mr. Albayrak thanked his colleagues, God and the wider Muslim community for allowing him to serve his country, but notably he did not thank Mr. Erdogan.

He also made an oblique reference to infighting within the leadership, saying it was hard to differentiate between friends and enemies and right from wrong.

Mr. Albayrak, 42, earned a business degree at Pace University in New York and was chief executive of the Turkish conglomerate Calik Holdings before becoming a member of Turkey’s Parliament. He joined the cabinet in 2015 as energy minister and was appointed minister of treasury and finance in 2018, essentially becoming the country’s economic czar under Mr. Erdogan’s newly strengthened presidential system.

But his handling of the economy has been widely criticized as dismal. It has gone hand in hand with Mr. Erdogan’s increasing interference in decisions by the Central Bank and in the judiciary, which has undermined the confidence of businesses and investors.