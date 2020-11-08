Trump’s Job Offer Rescinded By Sacha Baron Cohen

As you’re probably aware, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm came out last month. Just like the first movie, the long-awaited sequel was ridiculously funny and highly controversial.


Even the President of the United States had something to say about it. Trump allegedly called Sacha Baron Cohen – the star of Borat – a “phony guy” and said he doesn’t “find him funny.”

Asked if he’s seen the #Borat2 footage and if he’s worried about security breaches, @POTUS replies: “I don’t know what happened. But years ago, you know, he (@SachaBaronCohen) tried to scam me and I was the only one who said no way. That’s a phony guy and I don’t find him funny.”

Trump supposedly added that he found the actor “a creep.”

Sacha quickly replied that he didn’t find Trump funny, either. But he did offer the president a job playing a “racist buffoon” since he (correctly) predicted the 74-year-old would soon be out of a job:

Donald—I appreciate the free publicity for Borat! I admit, I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you. I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk! https://t.co/itWnhJ8TQF

Well now, the Borat actor has officially rescinded the offer!

When the news broke yesterday that Biden was victorious, Sacha addressed Trump in a tweet, saying the president’s “performance this past week was tragic and sad”:

Donald—you’re out of work and I know I offered you a job. But your performance this past week was tragic and sad. Offer rescinded.

People quickly flocked to the comments to share their appreciation for Sacha’s humor and activism:

@SachaBaronCohen Thank you for everything you have done to help this election, Sacha. You helped keep our eyes open and buoyed our spirits with humor and hope.

Thank you, Sacha, for always giving us a good laugh!

