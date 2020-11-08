Trump’s Job Offer Rescinded By Sacha Baron Cohen

As you’re probably aware, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm came out last month. Just like the first movie, the long-awaited sequel was ridiculously funny and highly controversial.
Even the President of the United States had something to say about it. Trump allegedly called Sacha Baron Cohen – the star of Borat – a “phony guy” and said he doesn’t “find him funny.”
Trump supposedly added that he found the actor “a creep.”
Sacha quickly replied that he didn’t find Trump funny, either. But he did offer the president a job playing a “racist buffoon” since he (correctly) predicted the 74-year-old would soon be out of a job:
Well now, the Borat actor has officially rescinded the offer!
When the news broke yesterday that Biden was victorious, Sacha addressed Trump in a tweet, saying the president’s “performance this past week was tragic and sad”:
People quickly flocked to the comments to share their appreciation for Sacha’s humor and activism:
Thank you, Sacha, for always giving us a good laugh!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!