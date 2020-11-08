Trump’s inner circle ‘beginning to split over his ongoing refusal to accept the results’

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump ‘s son-in-law and senior adviser, has approached the President about conceding the US election , two sources have told CNN.

And first lady Melania Trump has advised the President the has come for him to accept the election loss, a separate source familiar with the conversations told CNN.

Meanwhile, Trump’s two adult sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, have urged allies to continue pressing on and they have pushed Republicans and supporters to publicly reject the results even as news organisations projected the race for Biden.

The first lady sent out a tweet this morning, but she has privately weighed in with her opinion, the source noted. “She has offered it, as she often does,” the source said.

President Donald Trump gives two thumbs up as he departs after playing golf at the Trump National Golf Club. (AP)

Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller in a tweet Sunday morning denied that Kushner has approached Trump, although CNN stood by its reporting. “This story is not true,” said Miller. “Jared has advised @realDonaldTrump to pursue all available legal remedies to ensure accuracy.”

Trump asserted in a statement from his campaign – moments after CNN and other networks projected that Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States — that Biden is “rushing to falsely pose as the winner” and that the race is “far from over.”

“I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands,” Trump said in the statement, which explains that the campaign’s legal battle will begin today.

Biden-Harris deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said that there had been no communication between Biden and Trump, or between any representatives from either campaign, since the race was called earlier in the day.

And Biden campaign senior adviser Symone Sanders, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of The Union” that “a number of Republicans from the Hill have reached out,” but said, “I don’t believe anyone from the White House has.”