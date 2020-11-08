Top employers in Canada look for these three tech skills

Article content

This article was created by StackCommerce. While Postmedia may collect a commission on sales through the links on this page, we are not being paid by the brands mentioned.

For millions of people across the world, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic has prompted wage freezes, furloughs, or job loss. Even major companies, like Disney, Coca-Cola, and NBCUniversal have been forced to lay off thousands of employees, with severe WarnerMedia cuts even including top executives. Some industries may be downsizing for good, as several international airlines and cruise companies have had to reduce voyages, downsize their inventory, and permanently let go of thousands of employees.

However, not all companies are downsizing—some are actually growing because of quarantine. With Canadian headquarters in Toronto, Google topped this list of Canada’s Best Employers for 2020. Top Canadian employers also include Microsoft and Cisco Systems, making that three elite companies in the “IT, Internet, Software and Services” category.