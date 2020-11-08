These Celebrities Celebrated Joe Biden’s Election Win

By
Bradley Lamb
10

After Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ historic victory in the 2020 Presidential election, people around the world celebrated — and plenty of celebrities joined the festivities, too.


Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images

Cara Santana came out for the WeHo celebration, too.

Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard showed their support for everyone partying up as well.


Joga, Japz / WCP,4cnrs / BACKGRID

Madison Beer hit the streets with a makeshift Biden-Harris mask.


Jook / Jvshvisions / BACKGRID

Alia Shawkat busted some moves at a gas station celebration.


Gedu, Sala / Terma,SL / BACKGRID

In Brooklyn, Spike Lee popped a bottle of champagne to celebrate.


@OrangePaulP / Twitter / Via Twitter: @OrangePaulp

