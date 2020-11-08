The Giants and Washington Football Team scrambling for a fumble is the NFC East in a nutshell

Who wants it less?

The NFC East is on a pace to be historically bad in 2020, with the Eagles (3-4-1) leading the division over the second-place Washington Football Team (2-5), with the winner of the division awarded a first-round playoff loss soon.

Bringing up the rear in the NFC East is the 1-7 Giants, who have been competitive but have not much in the way of wins to show for it in 2020. So it’s no surprise to see a football game break out during a blooper reel between the two sub-par football teams.

Just take a look at this Washington Football Team fumble out of the hands of Antonio Gibson.

NFC LEAST: Will Eagles join this list of worst NFL division winners?

Hot potato! The Giants would eventually hold onto the ball, regardless of how reluctant they were to make that happen.

It wouldn’t be the first comically hilarious fumble, with punt returner Isaiah Wright getting a little loose with the ball, leading to another turnover. The Giants would score on the drive, turning two Washington fumbles into 10 points.

Alex Smith would also throw a pick in the second quarter, turning up Washington’s turnover marker to three on the day. (Smith replaced an injured Kyle Allen in the first quarter.) The Giants entered halftime with a 20-3 lead.

If Fumbleitis is contagious, then we can expect to see seven or eight more in this game.