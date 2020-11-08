Tether market cap surpasses $17 billion, fueling Bitcoin price rally By Cointelegraph

Tether market cap surpasses $17 billion, fueling Bitcoin price rally
According to Tether’s official transparency data, the USDT market cap crossed a $17 billion mark for the first time, hitting over $17 billion in total assets.
Tether’s market cap has been growing exponentially in 2020. As of mid-September, Tether’s market cap had seen nearly a four-fold increase since the beginning of the year, surging above $15 billion from around $4 billion.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.