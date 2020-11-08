Susan Kelechi Watson Reveals She’s “Single” One Year After Engagement

However, it appears they both have since deleted their engagement posts.

Days after their engagement, Susan gushed over her massive diamond ring, which she revealed she nicknamed Marina, at the 2019 Emmys. “He took me to Marina Del Rey as part of the day,” she told E!’s Jason Kennedy about Jamie’s proposal.

Two months later, she shared more details of her engagement during an appearance on A Little Late with Lilly Singh.

“I knew it was gonna happen at some point, I didn’t know exactly when,” Susan explained in November 2019. “And he surprised me because he told me we were going to a cannabis festival—he wanted to throw me completely off. He was like, ‘Yeah, it’s where we learn how to put medicinal weed in brownies, and we’ll make brownies.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ And then he was like, ‘But you gotta look cute, though.'”