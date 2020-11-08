State of Origin news, Rest Nathan Cleary says Andrew Johns

Eighth Immortal Andrew Johns has urged Blues’ halfback Nathan Cleary to develop his skills around unstructured play as NSW scrap to avoid an early Origin series defeat ahead of Game Two.

Arguably the two best playmakers all season, Nathan Cleary and Luke Keary, failed to leave their mark at Adelaide Oval and were run over in an 18-14 Maroons comeback.

A glaring final 20-minute hole in NSW’s attack, where they struggled to get the ball out of their own half, led Johns to initially call for Keary to be dropped in favour of Souths livewire Cody Walker, before suggesting it should instead be Cleary.

While the prodigious talent is an undeniable superstar of the game at just 22, Johns explained there were still crucial areas of his game yet to develop, namely the ability to be creative during unstructured play.

NSW halfback Nathan Cleary. (Getty)

It’s a skill that teammate Walker predicates his game on, an almost innate ability to spark something from nothing, and one he didn’t shy away from during his limited minutes for the Blues in Game One.

Ahead of Game Two, Johns has urged Cleary to find that same spark.

“What he (Cleary) needs to do is have the ability to create opportunities for his outside and inside men off kick reception footy,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ The Blueprint.

“When they are kicking down field and they are trading sets and everyone is tired you’ve got to have the ability to tell your front-rowers where to get to and your dummy-half.

“Then while you’re tired you need to organise your back-rowers and your fullback and your centres and get plays on like that.

“I thought in the second half they got bogged down and they didn’t play that way until Cody came on.

Cody Walker (Getty)

“That’s the next development for Nathan to be able to create under pressure, under fatigue off kick reception footy.”

Johns believed Cleary’s flaw was symptomatic of the penalty-heavy system of play the game’s younger cohort have been brought up in.

Halves are almost overcoached to play to structure rather than playing on instinct.

“A lot of the young halves that have come through in the last five and 10 years where there is a lot of penalties blown, so that means they get set starts,” Johns added.

“So, when they get penalties pretty much three, four tackles in a row it is all structured and everyone knows your play, so as a halfback you don’t have to organise that much.

“As a half you need a rescue plan to save your forwards. Your forwards are so courageous and at that level the blokes will run into the valley of death for you. But you can’t just let them run into a brick wall.”

Cleary will start alongside Walker in the halves for NSW for Game Two at ANZ Stadium on Wednesday night.