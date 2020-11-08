State of Origin news, Joey comes out swinging on Blues’ Cordner critics

Eighth Immortal Andrew Johns has come out swinging in defence of the Blues’ management of Boyd Cordner’s Origin head knock, telling the detractors to “shut their mouths”.

Cordner was helped off Adelaide Oval after going down when his head made contact with the elbow of Felise Kaufusi in the first half of the Maroons’ 18-14 win.

But it’s the Blues’ medical staff’s decision to return the skipper to play that has come under scrutiny.

The NRL has issued a “please explain” to NSW which they are yet to respond to, while Cordner ruled himself out of the remainder of the series.

Boyd Cordner of the Blues is assisted by a trainer after a head knock (Getty)

With the issue drawing widespread scrutiny from across the nation’s sporting landscape, Johns came out in defence of the Blues and their medical integrity.

“I wish all the people who have no idea of what’s going on behind the scenes medically with NSW and the Roosters, would just shut their mouths it just drives me mental.

“We all know he’s had (concussion) problems this year, but the people involved… Nathan Gibbs he’s been a doctor in rugby league for around 30 years, and for people to question his integrity. They just need to shut their mouths.

“Also with the Roosters and their medical staff, they’ve been the leader in the NRL. They’ve rested players longer than any other club with their players’ concussions. If you don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes, shut up.”

Fitzy ‘gobsmacked’ over Cordner decision

Johns also echoed the sentiments of Blues coach Brad Fittler, pointing to the fact that Cordner was cleared to play after undergoing HIA by some of the game’s leading medics.

“The rules and protocols are in place, he passed all of those,” said Johns.

“I said in commentary that’s game over, but im not in there doing a test. To pass them you need to be on your game.”