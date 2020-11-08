State of Origin news, Cameron Munster fires back at Blues over ‘disrespect’

Queensland star Cameron Munster has hit back at critics who labelled the current Maroons squad the worst in 40-years.

Despite a host of stars injured and an eleventh-hour coaching switch, Queensland managed to stun NSW in a 18-14 comeback win in the series opener in Adelaide.

Carrying a 1-0 lead into Wednesday’s all-important Sydney blockbuster, the Maroons will look to wrap up the series.

But despite their success, reports south of the border have claimed this year’s squad was the worst seen in Origin history.

JT toasts DCE’s Origin performance: JT’s Roast and Toast

One of the men responsible for the Game One success, Munster has heard enough.

Ahead of Game Two, the five-eighth slammed the “disrespectful” suggestions and fired a warning shot back at the Blues.

“That’s a bit of disrespect from them,” Munster said of the report.

Cameron Munster makes a bust. (Getty)

“We can be heaps better.

“As you can tell, there was a lot of frantic stuff in the first half.

“Our good ball wasn’t as good as we wanted it to be.

“We need to be better than we were last week because if we aren’t, it’s going to be the same as last year.”

Maroon’s key man to an Origin series victory: Billy’s Breakdown

Munster also warned he had plenty left in the tank despite many Blues players revealing they felt ragged in the first post-season Origin fixture.

“I can go to another level and that’s just me backing myself,” he said.

“(Game One) was the best running game I’ve had in the last six weeks.

“I’m getting some more confidence in my knee and just hoping I can do something similar (to Game One) if not better in Game Two.”