Spotted: Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi snapped shooting in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and newbie Dhairya Karwa have collaborated for the first time on Shakun Batra’s next. The film is expected to be a take on modern relationships and has made the audience excited to watch it already. The untitled project is still being shot and only recently the entire cast and crew returned to Mumbai after shooting for it in Goa. Now the shoot has resumed in Mumbai.

Today, the shutterbugs snapped Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi as they shot for the film in the city at the balcony of a high-rise building. Scroll through for the pictures.