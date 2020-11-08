SocGen to announce 650 job cuts in France, Les Echos reports By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: The logo of Societe Generale is seen on the headquarters at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris

PARIS () – French bank Societe Generale (PA:) is set to cut 650 jobs in France, mainly in its investment banking division, French business newspaper Les Echos reported on Sunday.

The bank is to announce the cuts on Monday after meeting union representatives on Friday, the business daily reported, adding that more reductions could follow in its retail business.

Societe Generale declined to comment when contacted by .

The bank reported on Thursday it had returned to profit in the third quarter, helped by a recovery in its markets business, after accelerating efforts to overhaul retail and markets activities following two consecutive quarterly losses.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR