SNL Maya Rudolph Kamala Harris Wardrobe Identical

“The devil works hard, but SNL‘s wardrobe team works harder.”
Yesterday, Kamala Harris made history as the soon-to-be first-ever female, Black, and Indian-American Vice President of the United States…
…And SNL made history with the fastest wardrobe match that may have ever been done.
Even after five consecutive days of watching Steve Kornacki punch numbers into a calculator and scribble on a magic map board, I’m still no closer to being good at math. But, I know enough to tell you that there were only three hours between Kamala’s speech and SNL hitting the air waves.
Three hours. THREE. HOURS. That’s it! You couldn’t even finish The Irishman in that span of time.
And yet, when Maya Rudolph joined Jim Carrey during the show’s cold open, she looked like the VP-elect’s freaking doppelgänger.
I mean, it’s so good I’m almost suspicious. What did SNL know and when did they know it.
I’m not the only one who did a double take either. The Twittersphere was abuzz with shock and awe:
YESSSS, WD*! Flawless job!
