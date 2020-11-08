SNL Maya Rudolph Kamala Harris Wardrobe Identical

“The devil works hard, but SNL‘s wardrobe team works harder.”

Yesterday, Kamala Harris made history as the soon-to-be first-ever female, Black, and Indian-American Vice President of the United States…


The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Image

…And SNL made history with the fastest wardrobe match that may have ever been done.

Even after five consecutive days of watching Steve Kornacki punch numbers into a calculator and scribble on a magic map board, I’m still no closer to being good at math. But, I know enough to tell you that there were only three hours between Kamala’s speech and SNL hitting the air waves.

Three hours. THREE. HOURS. That’s it! You couldn’t even finish The Irishman in that span of time.

And yet, when Maya Rudolph joined Jim Carrey during the show’s cold open, she looked like the VP-elect’s freaking doppelgänger.

I mean, it’s so good I’m almost suspicious. What did SNL know and when did they know it.


I’m not the only one who did a double take either. The Twittersphere was abuzz with shock and awe:

Not Maya being in the cream suit two hours after Kamala’s speech. https://t.co/IZVnqvKIG7

Give the SNL wardrobe supervisor who found Maya Rudolph a white satin tie blouse in 2.5 hours an Emmy.

@TheAllyLindblom In my mind I feel like Maya called Kamala and said “hey Gurl, what are you going to be wearing”

YESSSS, WD*! Flawless job!


NBC

*You bet your ass that’s cool kid slang for wardrobe department.

