Should you upgrade to the Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Gen) from the Echo Dot Kids Edition (3rd Gen)?

Best answer: Yes, if your child is an active user of the smart speaker, the new Echo Dot Kids has a much-improved processor for better response times. The new design of the speaker also means that it sounds better than previous versions. If you are looking for a new Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker, this also is your only option as the previous generation is no longer being sold.

Should you upgrade to the new Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition?

When Amazon announced all of its new products for 2020, the idea of upgrading our existing devices comes up, and if you’re a parent, it may mean an upgrade to the new Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition. Typically when Amazon updates a product the previous version will no longer be sold. So, if you don’t already have an Echo Dot Kids Edition you’ll only be able to purchase the newest version unless you pick up an older option secondhand.

Although, how could you not want the new one, especially with how cute it is? However, a smart speaker is about more than just how it looks, especially when talking about one for a child.

This year Amazon made some big changes to its Echo line-up of speakers, not just the Kids Edition. While at the core, there are a lot of similarities between the previous generation speaker and the new one, there are really two big differences to look at — the shape and the processor.