Shawn Wayans Baby Mama Is Trump Supporter; Refuses To Believe He LOST!!

Actor and comedian Shawn Wayan’s babys mother is a Trump supporter, has confirmed. And the Latina “fitness model” Ursula Alberto isn’t ready to accept the result of this week’s presidential election.

According to the mother of Shawn’s children – TRUMP WILL STILL WIN.

Many of Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters are having a difficult time coming to grips with his loss. learned that some Trumpers are even threatening violence.

Yesterday she began posting multiple conspiracy theories on social media, about voter fraud.

According to Ursula, she still “believes” that Trump can win this election, even after Joe Biden has been declared the presumptive President-Elect.

DONALD TRUMP LOSES HIS HAIR – WHOOPS!!