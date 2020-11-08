School girl allegedly raped by sangoma she turned to for help

A Limpopo man will soon appear in court for allegedly raping a patient during a consultation.

The sangoma doubles as a pastor.

The alleged incident took place on 18 September and was reported on Saturday.

A 33-year-old Limpopo sangoma was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 20-year-old high school pupil.

The pupil had gone to his home for a consultation.

The sangoma also doubles as a pastor, the police said in a statement.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the incident reportedly took place in September in the Sekhukhune policing precinct, outside Burgersfort.

Ngoepe said: “The victim has on 18 September 2020 allegedly visited this pastor/traditional healer for a consultation and, in the process, the suspect allegedly raped her.

“The victim became confused and terrified by the entire situation, and realised at a later stage that she had been tricked and raped by the man she trusted to heal her.”

The victim reported the matter to the police on Saturday and a case of rape was opened, said Ngoepe.

The initial investigation started and the man was traced and arrested this afternoon [Sunday], Ngoepe added.

The provincial police commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba, has strongly condemned the incident, adding the alleged behaviour of the sangoma can never be tolerated in society.

“This is a clear indication that there are some men who are stubborn and refusing to heed the clarion call by all walks of life regarding the scourge of gender-based violence – but, as the police, we will continue to work hard to protect the vulnerable women and children within our communities from these sexual predators who take advantage of them because of their social status,” said Ledwaba.

The police investigations continue, said Ngoepe.

The man will appear in the Sekhukhune Magistrate’s Court soon.