Saudi king and Crown Prince congratulate Biden on U.S. election win By

© . FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz attends a virtual cabinet meeting in Neom
CAIRO () – Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday congratulated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on winning the presidential election, state news agency SPA reported.
As other Arab countries raced to congratulate the Democrat, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, Prince Mohammed, had remained silent on the defeat of President Donald Trump, whose Middle East policies and staunch opposition to Iran had Riyadh’s backing.
