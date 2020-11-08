Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.88% By .com

© . Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.88%



.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the gained 0.88%.

The best performers of the session on the were Anaam International Holding Group (SE:), which rose 9.98% or 12.60 points to trade at 138.80 at the close. Meanwhile, Alkhaleej Training & Education Co (SE:) added 9.94% or 1.92 points to end at 21.24 and Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. (SE:) was up 9.92% or 7.70 points to 85.30 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi Chemical Company (SE:), which fell 4.35% or 1.55 points to trade at 34.05 at the close. United Cooperative Assurance Co (SE:) declined 3.92% or 0.52 points to end at 12.76 and Al Sagr Co-operative Insurance Co (SE:) was down 3.02% or 0.42 points to 13.48.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 171 to 27 and 6 ended unchanged.

Shares in Anaam International Holding Group (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 9.98% or 12.60 to 138.80.

Crude oil for December delivery was down 3.43% or 1.33 to $37.46 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January fell 3.01% or 1.23 to hit $39.70 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.27% or 5.25 to trade at $1952.05 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.39% to 4.4531, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7506.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.24% at 92.297.