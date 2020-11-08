Samsung reportedly scaling back Galaxy Note 20 production

Samsung is reportedly scaling back its Galaxy Note 20 production, according to a new report from Korean publication TheElec.
The report outlines that the tech giant only manufactured 70 percent of what it had originally planned to produce last month. It’s worth noting that the series launched on a high note, but the success was apparently short-lived.
Samsung originally planned to manufacture 900,000 units of the phone in October, but only ended up making 600,000 units.
The report alleges that the Note 20 Ultra seems to be doing better than the standard Note 20, considering that the production ratio between the standard and higher-end model was around one to two last month.
Samsung recently announced that its smartphone sales increased 50 percent in Q3 2020 when compared to the same period last year. Since the series launched towards the end of the quarter, this likely contributed to the increase.
The tech giant’s next flagship phone is rumoured to launch in January 2021, and will reportedly not include earbuds and a charging brick in the box. Leaks indicate that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will reportedly feature a 5,000mAh battery.
It’s also rumoured that the phone sports a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, a 108-megapixel primary camera, 40-megapixel selfie shooter and possibly a 144Hz screen refresh rate. It’s unclear what “2x’ means regarding the S21 Ultra’s display.
Source: TheElec