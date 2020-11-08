Sadie Robertson Reveals the Sex of Her and Christian Huff’s First Baby

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson knows how to do a sex reveal party right! On Nov. 7, the Dancing With the Stars alum shared pictures on her Instagram Story of her and husband Christian Huff‘s party to announce whether they were having a boy or girl.

In a photo Sadie posted to her Instagram of her and her hubby in front of balloon letters that spelled out “Baby Huff,” Sadie wrote, “BABY GIRL WE LOVE YOUUUU.”

Christian also shared the big news on Instagram, with a photo of him and Sadie covered in bright pink paint. He wrote in the caption, “Sadie’s pregnant, I’m the father and the child is a girl.”

In addition to the sweet posts on their feed, Sadie shared some pics from the party on her Instagram Story that included a cake which revealed pink sprinkles once it was cut into. She even showed off blue and pink Nikes, which she said Christian got her to commemorate the occasion.