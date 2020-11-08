Ron Rivera names Alex Smith Washington’s starting QB

Smith will be Washington’s third starting quarterback of the season once he enters the team’s Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
During Sunday’s game, Smith completed 24-of-32 passes for 325 yards and one touchdown against three interceptions.
Starting next week’s game will be just another step in Smith’s recovery process. The 36-year-old suffered a life-threatening leg injury in 2018 and missed the entire 2019 campaign while he rehabbed. He has not started a game since 2018, but did play in a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
