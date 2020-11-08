Ripple opens regional office in Dubai following volatile Q3 for XRP By Cointelegraph

Ripple opens regional office in Dubai following volatile Q3 for XRP
According to a Nov. 7 announcement, has established a regional office in the Dubai International Financial Centre, or DIFC.
The blockchain-based payments firm reportedly chose the location for its “innovative regulations.” The DIFC website states the special economic zone serves more than 2,500 companies across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia as an “independent regulator” with a “proven judicial system.”
