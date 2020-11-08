Rapper Quando Rondo’s Brother Charged w/ Murdering King Von

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
18

Atlanta Police have charged rapper Quando Rondo’s brother, who is receiving treatment at an Atlanta hospital, with felony murder in the death of Chicago rapper King Von.

Police said on Saturday afternoon that 22-year-old Timothy Leeks was hospitalized due to a gunshot wound but is already considered to be in police custody.

Timothy who is believed to be the “brother” of rapper Quando Rondo – was shot during the same incident that took King Von’s life. Police believe that Quando Rocdo’s crew and King Von’s crew got into a shootout against each other.

