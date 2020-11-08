Raiders vs Chargers live stream: How to watch the Week 9 action online

With a solid team and a new Rookie QB, the LA Chargers have played some excellent games thus far in 2020. However, most of those great games ended in a loss after finding a weird way to lose. Can they stop the bleeding on Sunday for the Raiders vs Chargers? Here’s how you can watch it live from anywhere in the world to find out.

The LA Chargers have scored 20-plus points in the last four meetings vs the Raiders, so this game could get out of hand early. However, these are two new teams in new cities, with new stadiums, and new fans to help put them over the edge.

Again, the location doesn’t count as much as usual, but the chargers are 12 out of 17 at home against the Raiders lately. That said, the chargers trail all-time when facing the Raiders by a score of 54-64-2. Vegas is only giving the Chargers a 1-point spread, so the margin for victory is very small here and this game could go either way.

Will the veteran QB Derek Carr lead his team to victory, or fall to the rookie QB, Justin Herbert. I think Herbert will bounce back after a severe loss to the Bronco’s a week away, but either way, this game is too close to call. Instead of trying to guess, just use our tips below and watch it live from anywhere.

Las Vegas Raiders vs LA Chargers: When and where?

For week 9, the Chargers will host the Las Vegas Raiders at home at SoFi Stadium. This game airs at 4:05pm ET / 1:05pm PT on FOX. Fans in the UK will have to stay up around 9pm to watch it unfold.

How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs LA Chargers online from outside your country

NFL fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada have several ways to watch the game, which we’ll discuss in a moment. For those in the U.S. that are geo-locked or looking to watch the Chargers using some other method, try these tips.

In fact, that’s where one of the best VPNs can really make or break your NFL Sunday. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.

VPNs are super simple to use, not to mention can provide additional security while you’re surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 option thanks to the overall security, speed, and ease of use. It’s available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.