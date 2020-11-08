Raiders vs Chargers live stream: How to watch the Week 9 action online

With a solid team and a new Rookie QB, the LA Chargers have played some excellent games thus far in 2020. However, most of those great games ended in a loss after finding a weird way to lose. Can they stop the bleeding on Sunday for the Raiders vs Chargers? Here’s how you can watch it live from anywhere in the world to find out.
The LA Chargers have scored 20-plus points in the last four meetings vs the Raiders, so this game could get out of hand early. However, these are two new teams in new cities, with new stadiums, and new fans to help put them over the edge.
Again, the location doesn’t count as much as usual, but the chargers are 12 out of 17 at home against the Raiders lately. That said, the chargers trail all-time when facing the Raiders by a score of 54-64-2. Vegas is only giving the Chargers a 1-point spread, so the margin for victory is very small here and this game could go either way.
Will the veteran QB Derek Carr lead his team to victory, or fall to the rookie QB, Justin Herbert. I think Herbert will bounce back after a severe loss to the Bronco’s a week away, but either way, this game is too close to call. Instead of trying to guess, just use our tips below and watch it live from anywhere.
Las Vegas Raiders vs LA Chargers: When and where?
For week 9, the Chargers will host the Las Vegas Raiders at home at SoFi Stadium. This game airs at 4:05pm ET / 1:05pm PT on FOX. Fans in the UK will have to stay up around 9pm to watch it unfold.
How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs LA Chargers online from outside your country
NFL fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada have several ways to watch the game, which we’ll discuss in a moment. For those in the U.S. that are geo-locked or looking to watch the Chargers using some other method, try these tips.
In fact, that’s where one of the best VPNs can really make or break your NFL Sunday. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.
VPNs are super simple to use, not to mention can provide additional security while you’re surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 option thanks to the overall security, speed, and ease of use. It’s available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where you are in the world, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Carr vs Herbert Sunday evening.
How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs LA Chargers online in the U.S.
This late afternoon Sunday game airs on FOX Sports, making it pretty simple to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can log onto the FOX Sports app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet. Or, try Yahoo Sports if you live nearby.
Plus, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offer Fox Sports. In fact, the reason we recommend FuboTV is they offer all five channels that typically show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $54.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. That means you can watch NFL football for free! Now we just need free beer too.
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don’t want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now.
How to stream Las Vegas Raiders vs LA Chargers live in the UK
If you’re outside the U.S. you can still watch the Raiders vs Chargers game. Those in the UK can several NFL games each week with the Sky Sports NFL Channel. They show six games each week. Plus, Sky offers the NFL Redzone, which shows every single scoring drive on Sunday.
Not this week, though, as Sky Sports isn’t showing the Raiders game. For now, you can still watch Sunday’s game with a NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
Big NFL fans should consider getting a Game Pass Pro subscription. It’s only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to some blackouts) and this includes the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone. Game Pass Pro shows previous seasons on-demand, too.
As a reminder, use our VPN recommendation above if you’re not home. That way, you can log-in to a UK IP address and stream the game just like you would if you were sitting on the couch at home.
How to stream Las Vegas Raiders vs LA Chargers live in Canada
Each week the streaming service DAZN shows several NFL games up in Canada, but that’s your only option as they have the exclusive rights. It’s priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, and a DAZN subscription gets you access to Game Pass and NFL RedZone, in addition to several other live sports, including Premier League and Champions League Soccer.
Personally, I’d get DAZN just for the NFL RedZone, which gives you all the NFL action you can handle.
How to stream Las Vegas Raiders vs LA Chargers live in Australia
In closing, we wanted to mention Australia, as they have many NFL fans who can watch games through ESPN. For now, ESPN owns the rights to air NFL games down there but they only show certain ones each week, so that’s about your only option unless you use a VPN. You can access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or most Foxtel TV packages offer ESPN too.
If you want to watch other sports, this over-the-top service will also let you stream F1 racing and Spain’s La Liga, all for only $25 per month for a basic package or $35 a month for a premium pass. And finally, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can try it before you buy it. Sign up for a free trial and watch your team this week.
